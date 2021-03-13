Mother, child still missing; police receive 'credible tip' they were last seen at Pearsall Park in early February

If anyone was at Pearsall Park in early February, and noticed anything that could assist in this case, they are urged to contact police.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department provided an update on a missing mother and child.

The press conference began around 12:45 p.m. Saturday on the city's southwest side. Watch it here:

SAPD previously posted that they are searching for Dlanny Chairez and her 18-month-old son, James Avi Chairez. They were last seen in a store at the 7100 block of Marbach on January 4.

During the press conference, SAPD Officer Alisia Pruneda said authorities received a "credible tip" that the mother and her son were last seen at Pearsall Park in the early days of February during "late night hours."

Authorities then closed the park around 9 a.m. to investigate; four canine units, over a dozen officers and FBI agents were at the scene.

If anyone was at Pearsall Park in early February, and noticed anything that could assist in this case, they are urged to contact police. Pearsall Park is also expected to be closed until around 2 p.m. Saturday.

As of now, the mother and son are still missing.

On Thursday, San Antonio Police released surveillance video footage in which the 20-year-old mother can be seen pushing her 18-month-old son at a local store.

Detectives say they fear Dlanny Reaneille Chairez and James Avi Chairez could be in danger after they were reported missing a few weeks ago. But family members told KENS 5 no one has seen the baby boy since Thanksgiving.

Just days ago, SAPD officials said they had no evidence the baby was in any danger.

However, detectives now believe both the mom and baby might be. And local FBI officials say agents are assisting in the case.