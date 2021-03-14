SAPD: Man injured in hit-and-run while helping girl cross street

SAN ANTONIO — A man was helping a girl cross the street when a truck hit the man and took off, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of San Fernando Street.
Police said the man, who is in his early 20s, was helping the young girl when a burgundy colored pick-up truck hit the victim and sped away.
The man reportedly suffered minor injuries to his leg and knee. Authorities are now searching for the driver of that truck.
