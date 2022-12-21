Newton Santa Clause battling cancer spreads Christmas joy at Kirbyville nursing home

Shancey Bowman, who earlier this year was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer, was determined to be well enough for Christmas.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Santa Clause is making his way through town!

With it just being days before Christmas, residents at Avalon Nursing Home in Kirbyville got to enjoy some time the big man himself.

Santa, who is also known as Newton Firefighter Shancey Bowman, brought all the comforts of Christmas to the residents at Avalon.

"When this first started, I didn't know what to think. This is one thing that brought me through," said Bowman.

He sure has been making his rounds this year. Bowman says that he got to bring some Christmas cheer to over 300 grade school kids Tuesday.

“That was fun, I enjoyed it. I enjoy doing this stuff,” said Bowman.

He has been undergoing treatments since earlier in the year and he finds out the final results on Wednesday.

"I feel deep down in my heart that God healed me," said Bowman.

Stephanie Richmond is the one who invited Santa to the nursing home.

She says that a lot of residents at Avalon have dementia, but they remember Christmas and they remember Santa.

"Our people here love Santa, they love this time of the year,” said Richmond.

Bowman says that spreading joy never gets old.

Santa has one more event in Newton on Thursday.

If the weather permits, he'll be on top of the firetruck going through every street in town, spreading cheer and small gifts.