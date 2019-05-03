ORANGE, Texas — A sanitation worker has been injured after a being struck when a pickup truck struck the rear of a Waste management truck in Orange Tuesday morning.

A pickup truck struck the rear of the garbage truck in the 4700 block of Old Highway 90 near Lindenwood Drive in Orange.

The call was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The condition of the worker is unknown at this time.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

KBMT

A Waste Management worker was struck and killed in November 2018 in another wreck in Orange.

RELATED: The risks of being a Sanitation Worker

RELATED: Worker on back of Waste Management truck killed in Orange crash

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.