2 firefighters suffer burn injuries in San Jacinto County wildfire

SAN JACINTO, Texas — Two firefighters suffered burn injuries Wednesday while trying to put out a large wildfire in San Jacinto County that stretched more than 200 acres. Another was treated for a heat-related injury, officials said.

The firefighters, who are a part of the Texas A&M Forest Service team, were constructing containment lines when they were burned by radiant heat from the wildfire. They were taken to a hospital after suffering 1st and 2nd-degree burns.

It's unknown when the fire started and what caused it, but firefighters spent much of Wednesday afternoon and evening trying to put out the fire that was burning off FM 946, just west of Lake Livingston.

Officials said the fire was in a pine plantation, which is a crop of pine trees used to harvest timber.

Two nearby homes had to be evacuated. At least 12 homes were in danger of being caught in the fire. Nearby residents reported seeing ash falling due to the wildfire.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw a helicopter taking water from Lake Livingston to throw over the large wildfire. Multiple aircraft assisted as well as firefighters.

As of 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, officials said it was 90% contained.

We're in #SanJacintoCounty tonight where crews are battling the #SnowhillFire burning an estimated 200 acres. Officials tell us the fire is 50% contained.