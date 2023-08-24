San Diego Loyal announce this will be final season

The San Diego Loyal SC announced that this current season will be their last in San Diego.
In an announcement Thursday morning, the USL league said:
The United Soccer League announced today that it will transition the franchise rights held by USL Championship club San Diego Loyal SC’s ownership group after a viable near- and long-term stadium solution in the market did not materialize. The club has announced that 2023 will be its last season in the league.
San Diego Loyal SC Chairman, Ander Vassiliadis made the announcement via social media in a video:
The team plans to finish the existing season and the remaining 10 regularly scheduled matches. Their next match is on the road on Saturday, August 26 against Rio Grande Valley. Their next scheduled home game is scheduled to be against Birmingham on Sunday, September 3.
They have played their home games at USD's Torero Stadium on a temporary basis but had been looking for a more permanent place to play. In a search from Oceanside to the border, the team was unable to find a viable option.
The Loyal played their first regular season game on March 7, 2020. as part of the USL Championship, a United States Soccer Federation sanctioned Division II league.
According to the team website, San Diego Loyal SC plays for America’s Finest City and is led by some of the best in sport. The Club is led by Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis, the youngest principal owner in the USL Championship. San Diego Loyal SC was founded on the business-side by experienced soccer executive Warren Smith, a co-founder and former president of Sacramento Republic FC. Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Landon Donovan, one of the most decorated soccer players in U.S. history, leads the technical side. On the field, the club is led by Head Coach Nate Miller.