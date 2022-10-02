San Antonio Zoo sending team to help with Hurricane Ian recovery

The zoo is mobilizing a support unit to the main impact zone of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, as part of the Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue, and Recovery.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is mobilizing a support unit Sunday morning to the main impact zone of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida, as part of the Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue, and Recovery (ZDR3).

The zoo is sending leadership, an electrician, a welder, and additional multi-trade individuals to assist in clearing debris, restoring power, and fixing facilities and habitats.

ZDR3 was first established after the zoo led a statewide effort to help Houston's Downtown Aquarium and Texas Zoo in Victoria during Hurricane Harvey.

Now, ZDR3 utilizes network facilities, including San Antonio Zoo, for deployment once needs in the region are identified and appropriate access permissions are granted.

San Antonio Zoo has one of ZDR3's largest and most experienced deployment units, most recently mobilizing to Louisiana after Hurricane Laura.

This support mission is being made possible with gas cards donated by Valero Energy, a vehicle provided by Ancira Auto Group, and a generator donated to the zoo by HOLT CAT San Antonio.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the animals and people impacted by the storm.

