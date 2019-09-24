ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A worldwide christian organization based in North Carolina is helping Imelda flood victims in Orange County muck out their homes. Samaritan's Purse travels around the world assisting people after disasters hit.

Program manager, Lorenzo Torres, said when they heard about Imelda hitting the Texas coast they saw a need in Orange County. Their helping homeowners remove wet sheet-rock, installation, they pull all of the screws and nails from the wall, and provide a mold suppression treatment.

"One unique thing, we also try to salvage as many personal belongings for that homeowner as well," Torres said.

Their primarily focused on assisting the uninsured and under-insured. All of their services are completely free. They'll be here until their last work order is complete.

If you're in need of their services, you can sign up at Harmony Baptist Church on Highway 12, or call the local hotline at (409) 224-0165.

They would also love to have people partner up with their national volunteers to help. They have a brief orientation at Harmony Baptist Church at 7:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. The volunteer hotline is (409) 926-6047.