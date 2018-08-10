PORT ARTHUR — More than 600 students in Port Arthur have a new school to call home.

Sam Houston Elementary opened up the doors to its new facility on Monday.

"I like the gym because there is a lot of space to run around and gives you time to be free and not do work," third grader Mason Jamel-Dixon said.

Classmate Miceala Flores said, "I like the library because I like to read."

Some upgraded features include a huge gymnasium and a cafeteria that holds 240 people. A green and orange color scheme brightly covers the school along with windows allowing natural light to seep in around every corner.

A fresh atmosphere to gain education has parents pleased about the opening.

Parent of a fifth grader Shannon Porter said, "I'm just a proud parent of PAISD because my child is in a better environment for learning."

The funding for the $23 million building came from a bond that voters passed in November 2014.

Principal Marcia Sharp tells 12News the old campus contained rodents and plumbing issues.

Additionally, no fencing separated the public from the children and staff.

25 portable classrooms outside of the main building also forced students to walk in and out between breaks despite weather.

The new school has eliminated those problems, according to PAISD superintendent Mark Porterie.

"We are so excited that they are no portable buildings here at Sam Houston Elementary," said Porterie. "Every student is under one roof and that is remarkable."

The project was scheduled to be finished in August, but Harvey delayed the construction.

Classes still began on August 15th, but boys and girls as well as staff had to utilize the old campus until the project was complete.

Sharp said the faculty had to spend extra hours preparing their new classrooms while balancing curriculum at the old school.

One teacher tells 12News that classrooms shouldn't skip a beat with the transition and having an upgraded permanent space is worth the wait.

"These kids deserve to have some of the best facilities in Texas," said fourth grade reading and writing teacher Jillian Howard. "We're so proud to be back and start fresh again for the second time this year."

The facility sits next door to its old location along 36th Street in Port Arthur.

School officials say the plan is to tear down the former Sam Houston Elementary campus and turn it into parking lots and playgrounds for the new school.

Principal Sharp told 12News that's expected to be finished in the spring.

The $195 million bond package that was passed in 2014 will also pay for new buildings at William B. Travis Elementary, Dick Dowling Elementary, and a new ninth grade center at Memorial High School.

Travis will open its new building next week, with Memorial's unveiling taking place next month.

Students and staff at Dick Dowling will have to wait until next summer before getting a glimpse at their new school.

