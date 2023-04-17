The Salvation Army of Beaumont shutting down thrift store, final sale to be held Thursday and Friday

The store's final sale will be Thursday, April 20, 2023 and Friday, April 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4925 College Street in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Beaumont is shutting down and holding a sale to get rid of inventory.

Over the last five years, revenue from the store has declined and as overheard exceeds revenue from sales, they can't afford to continue operating the store, according to a news release from The Salvation Army.

"This has not been an easy decision to make. We appreciate and thank our loyal customers for their patronage over the years and ask them to support us for our final sales event on Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21," Major Kenneth Fagan said.

The store's final sale will be Thursday, April 20, 2023 and Friday, April 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4925 College Street in Beaumont.

Sale items will include clothing, shoes, purses, books, home décor, Bric-a-Brac, furniture, household items and seasonal items, according to the release.

There will also be some merchandising stands and shelves for sale. All sales will be final.

Fagan says that all store employees will move to other positions within The Salvation Army of Beaumont operations.

The fact that there are other thrift store options within the community for their customers helped the board with their vote to shut down the store, according to the release.

After review of the finances and careful consideration the difficult decision to shutter the store was voted on by The Salvation Army board of directors recently.