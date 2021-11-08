Salvation Army of Orange hosts annual pajama and blanket drive for families in need

"Many times all the children get is a toy or two and don’t get to enjoy in the excitement of a new pair of Christmas Pajamas or a new warm blanket. So, we are excited about partnering with the Lutcher Theater again this year to be able to provide as many of those kids with a new set of Christmas Pajamas and a warm blanket," said Jan Zuniga, The Salvation Army of Orange County Captain.

The Lutcher Theater is hosting its annual Kids Pajama and Blanket Drive benefiting the Salvation Army of Orange County. Patrons attending Cirque Dreams Holidaze on November 21st or Hairspray on December 9th can "Share the Warmth" by bringing new pajamas for kids ranging from newborns to teens and cuddly blankets to the show. Collection boxes will be available in the first-floor lobby. Community members can donate items at Lutcher Theater during office hours Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. "Many times all they [the children] get is a toy or two and don’t get to enjoy in the excitement of a new pair of Christmas Pajamas or a new warm blanket! So we are excited about partnering with the Lutcher Theater again this year to be able to provide as many of those kids with a new set of Christmas Pajamas and a warm blanket!" The Salvation Army of Orange County, Captain Jan Zuniga said. A donation of pajamas for children of any age and warm blankets can make a big difference for local families in need during the holiday season. "Last year our Lutcher patrons donated 110 cozy blankets and 92 adorable pajama sets! Their generosity never ceases to amaze me," recalls Leah Stark, Lutcher's Marketing Manager. Tickets for Cirque Dreams Holidaze and Hairspray range from $35 to $85 and are available at Lutcher.org or by calling the Box Office at 409.886.5535. Special thanks to show sponsors Sabine Federal Credit Union and MCT Credit Union for their support of the arts in Southeast Texas. The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts is a program of the Nelda C. & H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation and is proud to be the home for Broadway and incredible events in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.