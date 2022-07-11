Sallie Curtis Elementary hosting food drive to help Southeast Texas families in need this holiday season

Some Other Place is accepting canned goods and non-perishable food items for their annual Thanksgiving Day store.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Sallie Curtis Elementary School and Some Other Place teamed up for a food drive on Monday.

They joined forces to collect canned goods, just in time for the holidays.

Some Other Place a place where people of all faiths come together to provide services of all types to people who find themselves in emergency situations, according to their website.

The nonprofit was taking items for their annual Thanksgiving Day store.

The store will allow those who are struggling to find what they need for Thanksgiving.

Sallie Curtis Elementary School Principal Cheryl Tripplett says since the COVID-19 pandemic begin, the amount of food they've received has not been as large as previous years.

"We're hoping this year parents will take advantage of this opportunity to help other people and I know our students are eager to do the same," she said.

The school will be accepting non-perishable donations through next Monday, November 14, 2022.

Monetary donations can be made to Some Other Place here.

