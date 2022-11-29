Beloved Beaumont ISD educator, Patricia Ann Kenebrew dies at 71

Patricia Ann Kenebrew, 71, of Beaumont died Sunday November 27, 2022 in Sugar Land, Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Independent School District educator has died.

Kenebrew currently served as assistant principal for Sallie Curtis Elementary School in Beaumont. Prior this role, she was a teacher and then a counselor.

She was an educator for BISD for over 40 years.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time. Funeral arrangements are pending.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.