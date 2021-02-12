Hardin County officials provide tips to stay safe in the winter in wake of recent house fires

As the separate investigations continue, chief McNeel is offering some safety advice.



"It's a good time to check your heating equipment before it gets really cold and you're gonna need it," McNeel said.



This means cleaning out your fireplace and running it before using it and doing the same with any space heaters or other heating sources.



McNeel said the preparation doesn't stop there.



"Make sure you have a working smoke detector,” McNeel said. “If there's a fire you want to get early warning, have time to get out."



Smoke detectors save lives. so, you have to make sure they are installed around your home and work.



One of the best things you can do is to prepare for the worst-case scenario.



"Also want to make sure that you have an alternate way, a window, another door in case that one is blocked your main entrance exit is blocked that you have a secondary means to get out," McNeel said.



If you ever find yourself caught in a house fire, look out for yourself and get out.



"Once you're out, stay out. I know pets, everybody has something in their house that is very important to them. The most important thing is that every person gets out,” McNeel said.

