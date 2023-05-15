Sabine River Authority releasing water from Toledo Bend Reservoir following bout of recent storms

If the reservoir continues to rise, spillway gates will have to be opened.

SABINE COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the Sabine River Authority told 12News they have to release water from the Toledo Bend Reservoir due to the bout of recent storms that swept across Southeast Texas.

This will cause water levels along the Sabine River basin to rise.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the reservoir elevation level was at 172.47 MSL. If the reservoir continues to rise, spillway gates will have to be opened.

"Spillway releases will be initiated around 172.5’ MSL," officials said in a release.

Two generators at the reservoir are operating 24 hours a day. Operating the generators releases some water, but not as fast as opening a spillway gate.

As of now, none of the gates have been opened, but officials will notify the community if they need to do so. If the river reaches "flood stage," the evacuation of people, property and animals could become necessary.

Depending on upstream and downstream conditions, releases through the spillway gates will be made in accordance with the Toledo Bend Spillway Operating Guide as approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

If the gates do have to be opened, the first step will be to open five gates one foot each. The local sheriff’s office and the Toledo Bend Project offices at the dam site will be able to give the latest reported river stages and river forecasts received from the National Weather Service, River Forecast Center once the spillway releases begin.

Those wanting to stay informed about reservoir elevation and releases can do so at the SRA’s websites:

Information on specific river gages can be obtained from the National Weather Service and from the USGS at the following websites:

The Toledo Bend Reservoir is not a flood control reservoir and can experience significant rises in elevation in a short period, as much as one to two feet in a 24 to 36-hour period. Actual flooding conditions may vary significantly from the alert based on new or changed conditions; advanced alerts of changed conditions may not be possible.