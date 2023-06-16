Sabine Pass State Historic Site in Port Arthur expands hours, offers fishing amenities

The community is invited to enjoy the fishing opportunities available along the banks of the Sabine River and use the on-site fish-cleaning station.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Sabine Pass State Historic Site in Port Arthur has announced they are extending their hours and offering fishing amenities.

The site is now open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sabine Pass, which is a Texas Historical Commission state historic site, is welcoming visitors to experience history and stories associated with this important landmark, according to a news release from the Texas Historical Commission.

The community is also invited to enjoy the fishing opportunities available along the banks of the Sabine River and use the on-site fish-cleaning station.

Visitors can enjoy self-guided tours of the site, which showcases the bronze statue of Lt. Richard "Dick" Dowling, a memorial for Union casualties, and an interpretive pavilion, according to the release.

A self-guided walking tour of the site takes about 30 minutes.

There is a lot of parking and restroom facilities available at the site.

Although there is no visitor center, there are two shaded areas with picnic tables and grills offer seating for visitors.

Admission is $5 per vehicle or $40 for an RV rental space. F

For more information, go to visitsabinepassbattleground.com

From a Texas Historical Commission news release:

The site holds significant historical value as the location of a major Civil War battlefield. It highlights the heroic efforts of Confederate Lt. Richard "Dick" Dowling and his 46 men, who successfully defended Sabine Pass against a Union assault. This defense safeguarded the area's ports and prevented Union forces from advancing into the Texas interior. In a battle lasting less than an hour, Dowling's troops destroyed two gunboats, inflicted significant casualties, and captured nearly 350 prisoners.

