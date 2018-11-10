Shark football players going to Texans — Sabine Pass Shark football captain Kirk Blood says he and his team never saw it coming going into their meeting two weeks ago.

"We all had little thoughts in our heads like somethings wrong, we never thought the season was going to get canceled," Blood said.

The decision to cut the Sharks season short, was one that head football coach Jason Thibodeaux says needed to be done for the safety of his players.

"We felt that putting our players on the field with the limited amount of players we did have wasn't a good situation," Coach Thibodeaux said.

Just when things didn't seem like they wouldn't get better, came a little inspiration. Houston Texans Wide Receiver Deandre Hopkins tweeted a video to the school inviting to a home game.

Now the six seniors on the Sabine Pass football team will attend Sunday’s Texans game against the Buffalo Bills.

"Words cannot describe it," Shark Defensive end Shane Foreman said.

The gesture from Hopkins a small one, that made a huge impact in the lives of these young men.

"He's a busy man, so for him to go on twitter and shout Sabine Pass a 2A school out to go to an NFL game it's amazing," Foreman said.

Kirk Blood says he’s using this as a life lesson, to always find the positive in every situation.

"Stuff’s going to happen, things aren't always going to go your way but whenever he came in, you could see there was good in it. Someone see's that we're going through this struggle and they want to help," Blood said.

“I love the Texans and to be able to go to a Texans game and see J.J. Watt, he's my idle. It's amazing," Foreman said.

