Sabine-Neches Chiefs Association helps provide mutual aid during Southeast Texas wildfires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Sabine-Neches Chiefs Association has played an important role in providing mutual aid during wildfires across Southeast Texas.

During the Gist Fire that broke out in Orange and Jasper County, the 75-year-old organization came through with critical resources and manpower.

137 members make up the Sabine-Neches Chiefs Association. They cover four different counties, including Jefferson, Orange, Hardin and Jasper.

President Tim Ocnaschek says many groups are involved.

"Representation from industry, business, faith-based organizations, hospitals. All levels of government," he said.

Members are ready to step in at a moments notice for emergencies that can range from fires, to car crashes, or even plant emergencies.

There is a specific criteria in order to activate this mutual aid.

"When other agencies are out of resources, we will activate SNCA and we will give them additional resources with emergencies, various emergencies," said Beaumont Fire Chief Earl White.

White sent a crew to the Gist Fire that currently stands at 417 acres burned and is 75% contained.

"Which is pretty much an all call for mutual aid. It was activated of course and we sent a command truck, a wildland unit, we have unit 665, and about eight personnel to assist," White said.

This is help that can save homes and also people's lives.

Their work is extremely important, but often times not the most visible.

"We have gotten done more quickly, we have bounced back more quickly. That is not necessarily by anything that you know is done, but it's done behind the scenes by us working behind the scenes versus all these side teams working by themselves," Ocnaschek said.