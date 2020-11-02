BEAUMONT, Texas — Police officers and deputies are trained on how to respond to a mass shooting.

But what about the rest of us? How would you handle a violent nightmare if it became a reality?

12News spent the day with Beaumont Police learning some life-saving skills.

We learned that in high-pressure situations, you might not be as prepared as you think you are.

First instincts aren't always right. When it comes to a life or death situation, authorities say your first move really matters.

Mass shootings are reported more and more frequently it seems. In 2019, a shooter opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, killing 22 people.

Weeks later, a shooter killed 7 people in the Midland-Odessa area.

Businesses, schools and churches have all been targeted across Texas.

Would you know what to do if you were faced with the unthinkable?

Sgt. Cody Guedry with the Beaumont Police Department says not everyone responds the same way.

"Hearing gunshots inside a building isn't something normal that the every day person has heard before," Guedry said. "So when they hear that some people react different."

Beaumont Community Response to Active Shooter Events, or 'B-CRASE' tries to teach you life-saving skills.

It's a 4-hour long course that trains you how to think on your feet and act fast in a high pressure situation.

"Doing that motion, once or twice before, you are more apt to do it in the future," Guedry said.

Inside the 3,000 square feet training building, the walls are interchangeable for training.

There are three words that can truly save your life during a mass shooting: run, hide, fight.

12News Investigator Lauren Hensley put what she learned to the test.

In the first test, Hensley was seated at a desk when she heard gunshots and someone shouting her name.

She jumped up to run, and grabbed her coat in the process. Officers say that's not the best decision.

"Leave your belongings behind. You won't need them," Officer Danny Valdez said.

In the second scenario, running wasn't an option. With nowhere to go, Hensley hid behind a desk. Police say that's not the best first move.

Officer Valdez said it's best to choose a hiding spot with thicker walls, something to try and stop the bullets.

If you have limited options, try barricading the door with as much furniture as possible.

Finally, the last scenario required Hensley to fight. If you come face to face with the gunman, you've got to fight back.

The hope, of course, is that you never have to use the training.

"Some people will lock up and tears will come running down their eyes," Guedry said. "The will to survive is very very strong."

But until we know how to stop this, we all need to be prepared.

Beaumont Police teach about 5 to 10 active shooter classes each month.

If you are interested in taking one, you can contact Officer Valdez at (409)-880-3825.

