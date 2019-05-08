BEAUMONT, Texas — In the wake of the mass shooting attacks in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, collectively killing at least 29 people over the weekend, law enforcement is offering help for Southeast Texans to learn more about what to do if ever faced with an active shooter situation.

12News spoke to law enforcement on ways to keep people safe if an active shooter situation is ever a problem in Southeast Texas.

Police say it's important to know what to do in an active shooter situation.

"We try and stay vigilant and aware of our surroundings," Port Neches resident Chris Vidrine said.

Sometimes, it seems even that isn't enough.

People in the area are considering something they never thought they would need: active shooter training.

"Unfortunately these things are happening at Walmart now, malls, churches, hospitals. So you're really not safe anywhere anymore," Riley said.

Captain James Riley with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's something they've been doing.

He said the most recent shootings to happen in El Paso, and Dayton are reason enough to do your best and be prepared.

"If something happens you run and get away. If you can't get away you hide," Riley said.

He said hiding in a car may not always be the right choice, because bullets can still go through vehicles.

Captain Riley said as a last resort, you should fight back.

"Fight for your life because this may be you're last chance," Riley said.

These horrific acts of violence can happen anywhere.

"I think it's time to turn down the rhetoric and divisiveness. I'm an immigrant, a nationalized citizen and all of this is not helpful," Beaumont resident Derina Holtzhousen said.

"It's always a possibility whether it happened three years from now or three days from now somewhere else, you just have to live your life and just be alert," Vidrine said.

Riley can be reached at jriley@co.jefferson.tx.us for more information on the training.