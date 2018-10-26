VIDOR — A rumor that a student had brought a gun to school forced a brief lockdown Friday afternoon at Vidor High School.

Once the administration became aware of the rumor a lockdown was ordered by the principal, James McDowell according to a statement released by the Vidor school district.

Administrators as well as officers with the Vidor Police Department and Vidor ISD Police investigated the rumors and it was determined that there was no threat according to the statement.

12News began receiving reports from concerned Vidor ISD parents shortly after 3:30 p.m. that there was an active shooter on the campus.

The district has told 12News there was no active shooter on the campus.

Students were released from the lockdown about five minutes after the end of the normal school day the statement said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Vidor Police tell 12News that no one was taken into custody.

Parents who were attending an afternoon pep rally in the school's gym were also held in place 12News' Tracy Kennick tells us.

Statement from Vidor ISD...

This afternoon, Vidor High School administration received notification of a rumor that a student had brought a gun on campus.

Principal James McDowell called for a lockdown and began investigating the rumors.

With the help of Vidor ISD police and City of Vidor police it was determined that there was no actual threat.

Students were released from the lockdown and from school approximately 5 minutes after the official school end time for the day.

We appreciate the patience of the students, parents and staff through this situation.

All procedures were followed and the students were safe.

Extreme caution will always be exercised by Vidor ISD to ensure our students’ safety.

© 2018 KBMT