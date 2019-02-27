ROSE CITY, Texas — Raymand Cerda of Rose City is now living in a tent after he says FEMA told him to move out by Saturday.

On Friday, 12News met with Cerda while he was moving his belongings.

To this point, Cerda tells us FEMA hasn't showed up.

"They need to let me know something," says Cerda. "Either I can move back in or if they are going to come take the trailer, I just want answers."

Earlier this month, FEMA contacted Cerda to give him a deadline to move out of the trailer because they believe he hasn't tried to find a permanent place.

Cerda disagrees, telling us he has attempted to rebuild his old home but pseudo seizures are slowing him down.

Cerda says "I just can't work a long time, two or three hours is the most and then I start to feel bad."

John-Paul Morris is Cerda's nephew and neighbor.

He doesn't understand why the government won't help Cerda out.

"Don't play around with people's lives, we're trying to rebuild our lives," says Morris. "Everything was taken away over night, why keep the torment."

The deadline for FEMA applicants to live in trailers for free, ended on Feb. 25.

They do give Cerda and others the option of paying rent if they want to stay longer than 18 months.

Cerda tells us the price he's been given is way too high.

Cerda says "I don't know anybody around here in Rose City that pays $800 a month for rent."

He still has access to the trailer but plans to continue living in the tent.

Cerda says he is afraid of leaving things in the trailer should FEMA come without him knowing and locking him out.

A representative with FEMA spoke with 12News Tuesday and says applicants can appeal the rent price.

However, when asked about why Cerda was told to leave his trailer, the man couldn't comment until Cerda signs a waiver.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.