ROSE CITY, Texas — Volunteers will be back at it again Saturday to help rebuild a church that was damaged by Harvey.

Rose City Baptist Church has had a long road to recovery. Rose City Baptist Church is still trying to piece things together two years after the storm.

"We have made a lot of process in that time," said Wilcoxson.

Pastor Tony Wilcoxson calls it the next stage of the rebuilding process. One year before the storm, the church was devastated by a fire. However, the church has been making great progress since the storm.

"There is two choices, either close the church down or unit and rebuild," said Wilcoxson.

Pastor Wilcoxson said the church was flooded with about seven feet of water. It took three weeks before anyone could step through the church doors again.

"We lost all of our equipment and even our pulpit," said Wilcoxson.

Volunteers came out Friday morning to help rebuild the second floor which will serve as their Sunday school classes.

Justin Swain works for the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Port Arthur. He came out to help with rebuild the second floor.

"We heard there was people still in need of help and we so found this church," said Swain.

Pastor Wilcoxson said the second floor will also be used as housing and distribution center. If you would like to donate, you can contact the church at (409) 783- 0188.