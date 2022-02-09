Woman injured after structure collapses at entrance of Houston's Downtown Aquarium

The aquarium remained open for guests.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A woman was injured Friday after a structure above the entrance to Houston's Downtown Aquarium collapsed.

The Downtown Aquarium is located on Bagby Street near the Gulf Freeway.

The structure above the entrance fell on top of the woman as she was standing underneath, officials said. She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

A forklift had to be brought to the establishment to scoop up the debris from the collapse.

The aquarium remained open for guests.

Landry's, Inc. executive vice president and general counsel Steve Scheinthal gave KHOU 11 the following statement:

﻿“We are not exactly sure what happened at the Downtown Aquarium this evening, but are committed to fully investigating. We immediately reached out to the family of the impacted individual and are doing what we can to support them. We have cleaned the area and our development team is committed to understanding what happened. The Downtown Aquarium will reopen tomorrow.”