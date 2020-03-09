Have you seen him? This man left his home in The Woodlands but never showed up for work, deputies say

He is believed to be in his white 2016 GMC Sierra with Texas plate number KBH5692.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Deputies in The Woodlands area are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Ron Vicknair, 41, left his home on Six Pines Drive on Monday morning but never showed up at work and has not been heard from since.

The sheriff’s office said Vicknair works at the Chevron plant and was last seen driving northbound on I-45 in Huntsville.

He is believed to be in his white 2016 GMC Sierra with Texas plate number KBH5692.

He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about five feet nine inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.