ORANGE, Texas — First responders are working a rollover accident involving two vehicles in the 600 block of Strickland Drive in Orange.

It has been confirmed the vehicle occupant removed from the SUV that rolled is alert following the wreck.

12News has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.