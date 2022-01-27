Robert's Meat Market reopens in Orange after major damages from 2021 fire

This setback didn't get the owners down. Robert Ramirez was determined to get back to business.



“It feels good,” Ramirez said. “It will feel better when I really get going right, you know with the kitchen open back in the saddle again, but it's getting there. By next week we will be ready.”



Always providing fresh produce and meat since 1980 in Orange County, shoppers like Allen Siller are happy to return.



“I have been a shopper at Robert’s since it was on the other side of town when it first opened on Sunnet Drive. So let’s say 40 plus, I’m ecstatic that they are here, they are back,” Siller said.



The community has always supported this store and Robert’s granddaughter said they are grateful for their customers.





“I know the word around town for a little while was 'oh they are not going to reopen,’ so it was really cool to see when we decided, yes we are,” Angelique Cook said. “To see the outpour of love, and we just want everyone to come back. We want to serve the community like we did before, but even better.”



The Ramirez family is thankful for the community support and is excited to welcome customers back. As for the restaurant, the owners are hopeful it will re-open in the spring.