Leftover product from railcars being 'flared off' Thursday, Friday in Mauriceville days after train derailment

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Crews are still cleaning up the remains from a train derailment that happened a week ago in Mauriceville.

On Thursday, the Orange County Office of Emergency Management sent out an update confirming most of the railcars have been removed from the site of the derailment.

Officials said the product in the remaining railcars has also been removed. Crews are planning to flare off the 'residual product' Thursday afternoon and Friday, according to the update.

The city said the operation does not pose as a health or environmental threat to anyone in the area.

Traffic will remain closed off on FM1130 in Mauriceville as cleanup continues.