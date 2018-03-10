Road repairs are scheduled in the neighborhood near Lamar University this week.

The City of Beaumont is repairing West Florida Avenue from Hagner Road to Avenue A.

West Florida Avenue will have limited access through October 3, but full closure begins Thursday, Oct. 4 until Saturday, Oct. 13, according to a news release. Avenue A will remain open to all traffic.

The city asked drivers to follow detour signs and to be cautious in that area.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

