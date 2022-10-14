City officials inviting community to upcoming grand opening of new Orange Recreation Center

Attendees will have to wear rubber-soled shoes, such as running or tennis shoes, to enter the facility.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange community members will soon be able to attend a ribbon cutting for a facility that officials hope everyone will use and enjoy.

The City of Orange has invited the community to attend the grand opening of the new Orange Recreation Center. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., at 1405 West Orange Avenue.

Attendees will have to wear rubber-soled shoes, such as running or tennis shoes, to enter the facility. Hard-soled shoes and heels will not be permitted on the gym floor.

City leaders originally hoped for the center to be open in time for the 2022 summer break, but a "late-stage hiccup" caused a delay.

Officials hope the facility will serve as a place where people of all ages come to play and have a good time.

The $3 million project will include basketball courts and four volleyball courts. The long-term plan is to offer more programs.

