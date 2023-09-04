Reina, southern white rhino at San Antonio Zoo, suffers miscarriage

The zoo says the rhino calf was approximately nine months old.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo shared some very sad news over the weekend, announcing that one of their rhinos miscarried the calf she was carrying.

Zoo officials said that Reina, a female southern white rhino, suffered a miscarriage and lost her approximately 9-month-old calf. Reina is doing well and they are continuing to monitor her health closely, said the zoo.

The zoo said that this was Reina’s first pregnancy. They added they are optimistic about a future chance for motherhood for the rhino.

The gestation period for southern white rhinos is about 16-18 months.

The southern white rhino lives in the grasslands, savannahs, and shrublands of southern Africa, ranging from South Africa to Zambia. Rhinos are listed as "near-threatened" due to loss of their habitat as well as poaching for their horn, which is used in some Chinese medicine.

Please keep the zoo Animal Care Specialists, Veterinary team, and the Zoo Crew in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn this loss.

