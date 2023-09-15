Retired Sour Lake Police Officer receives two prestigious awards in recognition of his heroic efforts in the line of duty

Retired Sour Lake Police Officer William “Bill” McKeon was awarded a life saving award for saving an infant's life.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Sour Lake Police Department awarded a retired police officer Friday with two, long overdue awards.

Retired Sour Lake Police Officer William “Bill” McKeon was awarded a life saving award for saving an infant's life, according to a Facebook post made by the Sour Lake Police Department.

McKeon was sent to a home after responding to a report of an infant not breathing, according to the post.

Upon arrival, he immediately began performing infant CPR until the baby began to breathe on it's own again.

"Officers Bills action resulted in the infant making a full recovery. In recognition of your unselfish actions during an emergency situation which resulted in the saving of a human life. Your proper application of training, experience and equipment exemplifies your dedication to duty, the preservation of life and service to the community," Sour Lake Police Chief Aaron Burleson said.

The second award presented was the Law Enforcement Purple Heart.

"Officer Bill was brutally attacked by an unwanted person at a local convenience store. The subject knocked Officer Bill unconscious and continued to severely beat him. The injuries Officer Bill sustained from the brutal attack, forced him to retire from a profession that he truly loved. Officer Bill has been presented this award in recognition of the grievous injuries he sustained while in the performance of duties as a Law Enforcement Officer," Burleson said.

