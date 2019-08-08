HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A former Hardin County Judge who served for 16 years has died.

Billy Caraway, who retired at the end of December 2014 after serving as county judge for 16 years, died recently according to a Facebook post by Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel.

The Facebook post says Caraway served for 16 years before retiring on December 31, 2014.

McDaniel asked in the post for the community to keep the Caraway family in prayer.

Before Caraway served as judge, he served as tax assessor-collector.

Funeral services have not been announced.