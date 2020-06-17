BEAUMONT, Texas — The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has forced some restaurants to make difficult decisions.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen, cases are spiking, leaving many restaurants to make the decision to stay open or to close their doors temporarily.



What looks like any other Wednesday inside of Edison Plaza has actually been months in the making.



"It good to turn the lights on and see Southeast Texas coming back and enjoying good food," owner Scott Fisher said.



This week marks the grand opening of Current, which is an upscale lunch spot. Fisher said COVID-19 has made it difficult for them to decide when to open.



"There was a little bit of where to go with it,” Fisher said. “Do we launch cause not too many people had come back downtown at the time and not too many people to the office complex. But we decided to go ahead and launch and get our systems in place and open up for the people of Beaumont."



But, as one restaurant opens, two others in Beaumont are temporarily closing.

J Wilson's and Carmela’s Mexican Restaurants have shut down this week due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 or coming in contact with someone who has the virus.



Dr. Ray Callas said they're probably not alone.



"I would be willing to bet that there are restaurants that are still open today that have employees that are probably positive for the Coronavirus," Callas said.



Callas, a Beaumont physician, said both restaurants are making the right decision by undergoing deep cleaning and working to test all their employees.



"I think it's the most honorable decision that these restaurants are making, Callas said. “You're asking these owners to take a big loss because they are shutting their doors, but they also came through and were very honest. And most importantly, they are trying to protect the public."



Given the trend surrounding COVID-19 closures, Fisher said they have a plan in place.



"I would say we're doing everything in our power to prevent that. But if it were to happen, it's a temporarily shut down, sanitize, cleaning and get back on and as well as testing the employees."



Health experts said it's best to get tested if you suspect you've been exposed to virus by as more sites have become available.

RELATED: For sixth consecutive day, COVID-19 hospitalizations set record in Texas

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Atlanta officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks death, 2nd officer also charged

Fort Worth ISD parents to choose between in-person or virtual learning for their child's fall semester

Thousands sign petition demanding H-E-B require shoppers to wear face masks