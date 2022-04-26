Residents raise concerns over 'Orange County Project' as feds prepare for future storm protection

14 years after the storm, the feds are moving ahead with plans to build the Ike Dike.

ORANGE, Texas — We’re just one month away from the start of storm season.

Some Southeast Texans are haunted by memories of previous storms. For people in Orange County, one storm stands out.

Ike inundated Bridge City and surrounding areas, and it's led to continued calls for better flood protection.

People came out Tuesday night with some concerns. They worry about everything from pumping stations to flood insurance.

Orange County Judge John Gothia reassured citizens this is a project that will do no harm.

In Southeast Texas, there is one memory that will remains etched in Orange resident Peggy Prosperie's mind.

“It makes me want to cry. It brings back a lot of memories,” Prosperie said.

As a 23-year resident of Bridge City, she said Hurricane Ike is a storm that still haunts her to this day.

However, Orange County officials are trying to give residents peace of mind as they prepare for future storms.

“It's been a long time coming and I want them to do it right. But yes, it needs to be done,” said Marilyn Guidry

She’s referring to the Orange County Project.

Orange County held a public meeting to introduce residents to the project. The goal of this project is to reduce the risk of flooding from a storm surge.

“I want the water in and out, and I want the water to be able to stay out,” said resident Richard Lute.

A new levee system would surround most of the county with a floodwall including pump stations.

Prosperie said her biggest concern is flood insurance.

“Our flood insurance is skyrocketing right now. He says once it's built, it was lower our insurance,” Prosperie said.

Floodwall and levee construction could begin in 2024, and work would take several years.

However, residents are thankful leaders are prioritizing storm preparation.

“Preventative maintenance around here is a shortfall,” Lute said.

The project is expected to be completed by 2028.

The 'Ike Dike' is part of a $29 million plan from the Army Corps of Engineers.