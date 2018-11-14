VIDOR — Firefighters spent roughly two and half hours battling a fire in Vidor at the American Village Apartments on South Denver Street, right off I-10.

Orange County Emergency Services District #1 fire chief Robert Smith says "It appears that the fire was started on the roof, possibly from one of the heaters."

The fire began around 7:45 p.m Tuesday and crews from Orange County Emergency Services #2, Beaumont and Bridge City were also called out to assist.

There were no reports of any injuries and everyone in the building was evacuated.

16 units were damaged as a result of the fire, mainly water damage.

"I'm glad that we had the mutual aid from the other departments," says Smith. "Without the help we received we could've been here till daylight...the whole roof could've burned off this place or worse."

Residents stood outside in the cold while crews tended to the fire.

While people waited, a Vidor Police dispatcher handed out blankets for them to stay warm.

After the fire got put out, residents were told they would not able to return to their apartments because of the damage to the building.

Red Cross was on scene taking down information for those affected.

A spokesperson told 12News they plan to help provide financial assistance for food, clothing, and shelter for people until it is safe for them to return back.

It's unknown how long residents will have to wait, but Smith says it could take months.

