PORT NECHES — A styrene leak Saturday night from the Lion Elastomers plant did not present a danger to people, according to a Lion spokesperson on Sunday.

Community members in Port Neches however don't agree, and tells us they received some troubling reactions.

Port Neches resident Mason Smith says "Head pounding, headaches, real nauseated, pressure behind the eyes and hard to breath. That lasted for about three days."

"We started feeling some different symptoms including dizziness," says Port Neches resident Andrew Austin. "It alarms you when you start feeling affects of something that you smell and don't know what it is."

RELATED | "Chemical leak at Port Neches plant Saturday night not considered dangerous"

According to an initial report from the TCEQ, elevated pressure caused one of the styrene tanks to blow and released an estimated 857 pounds of styrene.

Crews applied water to the tank and the leak was contained within an hour, according to the report.

Smith tells us he could hear the Lion Elastomers plant alarm going off during the leak, which isn't uncommon according to him.

"There's been a couple different times we've heard the alarms go off," says Smith. "It's been midnight some nights, three a other nights. Numerous times we've heard it."

Neighborhoods understand living next to plants can come with a risks and things like this can happen from time to time.

Yet, Austin tells 12News he hopes next time, the people of Port Neches will receive more information from those involved with a leak.

"As a resident, I'd like to see more communication from wherever it came from," says Austin. "Whether that be Lion or whomever, we would just like to be in contact. I understand the plant prioritizes safety but I want us to be safe too."

RELATED | "Port Neches residents concerned about plant leak"

According to the EPA, 5.4 parts per million (ppm) is the the maximum airborne concentration most people could be exposed to for one hour before experiencing temporary side effects.

A Lion Elastomers spokesperson told us on Sunday that only 5 ppm of styrene was released into the air.

The TCEQ and Lion Elastomers ares still investigating the leak.

© 2018 KBMT