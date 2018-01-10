BEAUMONT — Today many people in Beaumont gathered today to pray for the entire city.

"It's called pray Beaumont prayer day. We drive around our city, it's about 43 miles around the city. We have pastors form every denomination on the bus and we have a list of things to pray over as we drive around our city," The Gospel Center Church of Beaumont pastor Donny Flippo said.

Pastor Flippo says on the prayer bus, they pray for many things like crime, drugs, and natural disasters.

"We're at harmony with one another and we're working together for one purpose, that we're all in the kingdom of god and we love each other," Pastor Flippo said.

The group even partnered with the Beaumont police to get assistance.

"Police escort us around, we have people that are in a caravan as they follow us and we declare the blessings of God over our city," Pastor Flippo.

Pastor Flippo says despite the negativity in the world, prayer will always make things better.

"Prayer is what keeps a city safe and when you have your citizens praying together, it doesnt matter what culture or race or background. When we pray together things happen,” Flippo said.

