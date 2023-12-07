'Going to eventually get killed or hurt': Beaumont residents urging city leaders for traffic light at busy intersection

The residents believe that stop lights at North Major Drive and Northwest Parkway could help lessen traffic and decrease the number of accidents at the intersection.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents in Beaumont's are asking city leaders to do something about a concerning intersection.

They say that someone could get hurt or killed at the intersection of North Major Drive and Northwest Parkway.

Northwest Parkway is a popular road for drivers looking to get from North Major to Dowlen Road or Parkdale Mall.

The residents believe that stop lights could help lessen traffic and decrease the number of accidents at the intersection.

"Our concerns are somebody's going to eventually get killed or hurt," said Chris Trahan, a maintenance technician at "Stoneleigh on Major" apartments.

Residents are particularly concerned about the traffic at the intersection.

"Sometimes it takes probably about three to five minutes to get out. I actually take a right and head north. People that are going south actually blind, you can't see going left at this intersection," said Trahan.

Trahan says that the traffic is particularly bad at 5 p.m. when people are getting off work.

Residents who live in front of the intersection have witnessed accidents.

"We saw a vehicle hit another truck, spun it around in a circle. The latest one was a vehicle ended up over here by the telephone pole in between the culvert on our property," said Trahan.

City leaders say that they are aware of the issues of the intersection.

"Since Southwest Parkway was put in there's been a concern from the citizens of wanting a traffic light signal there. However with that being a city street that ties into a TxDOT road. It just seems to be a bottle neck that takes more time," said Ward 1 Councilman Taylor Neild.

In order to put in a light at the intersection, the city needs to buy the private piece of land, according to Councilman Neild.

That gets TxDOT involved.

"We have to have certain distances and spacing, like a lot of the restrictions go back to trying to meet the standard of TxDOT," said Councilman Neild.

Councilman Neild says getting this traffic light up takes time but they are hoping to have it as soon as possible.