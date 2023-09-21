Residents near The Park on Calder want Beaumont city leaders to do something about the rowdy customers

The Park made headlines when a deadly shooting occurred in the alley early September. That incident concerns neighbors but so does parking, trash and rowdy customers

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents in Beaumont's Old Town are taking their concerns about the new bar and restaurant The Park on Calder to the city council.

The Park is seeing early success since their opening, but this has left nearby residents feelings like their hosting the after party.

The Park made headlines when a deadly shooting occurred in the alley early September. That incident concerns neighbors but so does parking, trash and rowdy customers.

Residents nearby have voiced their complaints about customers disturbing the peace and causing problems off of The Park's property.

"The problem is the parking in the neighborhood from the overflow from their parking lot. My concern is the safety and the cleanliness of the neighborhood," said Owner of Calder Cleaners John Fears.

Neighbors near The Park are fed-up with the behavior of the park's customers outside of the property.

"We have people parking in private parking lots, we have them using the restroom in parking lots, we have cars double parked... creating problems from egress from emergency vehicles both on 8th street and on Calder," Fears said.

Fears and The Park's representatives agree that this is a problem that the city needs to do something about.

"These things are out of The Park's realm and capability of taking care of. So it's kind of pushed over to some city problems that need to be addressed," Fears told 12News.

Residents showed up to a city council meeting to voice their concerns and frustrations.

"It might be a good business venture. It might be a good economic venture. But it's hell and terror to the people who live in close proximity," said Beaumont resident Roy Malveaux during a city council meeting.

The Park recognizes the challenges of the scenario.

"We do not have any control over what happens as our patrons leave The Park on Calder. I do want to be clear on that. As well as where they park, and things of that nature," said The Park Representative Joshua Moore.

City leaders want to do something about the problem.

"I think a good idea would be to maybe do a town hall possibly at the part, and I don't mind coming in support of that. And allow the neighbors of the Old Town to come to the town hall. We can see what we can do to work together to solve this problem," said Mayor Pro Tem Albert Turner Jr.