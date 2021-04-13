Residents gather to pray for recovery of 3 Orange County law enforcement officers

The community hopes their prayers will provide strength for them and their families.

VIDOR, Texas — Many in Orange County showed up to a Monday night vigil in Vidor to support two deputies fighting COVID-19 and an officer who had a stroke.

Corporal Dru Crochet and Deputy Scott Barnes are recovering from the coronavirus and Orange Police Department Detective Howard DeVault with the orange police department is recovering from a stroke.

Emotions ran high inside of Eastgate Pentecostal Church Monday night as hopeful optimism radiated throughout the building.

At the center of the congregation's prayers are the three Orange County law enforcement officers facing major health illnesses.

"Thoughts and prayers go a long way and knowing that the community is out there supporting you is help us want to get back in the fight," said Detective Joshua Lockett of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Among the dozens that attended the vigil was Jennifer Roark who told 12News it's the very least she could do for those who promise to protect and serve their community.

"They're out there trying to stick their necks out for us and trying to keep us protected so I think it's a great opportunity for everyone to pull in together and pray for them and let them know that we care, Roark said.

Earlier this year, the Orange County Sheriffs Office lost Deputy John Badeaux to COVID-19. The department is still coping with his tragic loss according to Lockett.

"These officers are our family, this is our second family and it's different when we lose someone, even though it wasn't in the line of duty it's still a loss and we're still reeling from it," he said.

As sounds of prayers faded away, the community hoped their message of faith would reach the three lawmen.

The last update the Sheriff's office had is that the two battling COVID-19 will require long term care. And Detective DeVault is now paralyzed following the stroke.