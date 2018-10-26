Newton County residents held a prayer meeting Friday in front of the county courthouse in support of the sheriff who has come under fire after he used the term "prayer meeting" to describe a conversation he had with a suspect.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation said Sheriff Billy Rowles' use of religious language is "alarming and unacceptable," in a statement issued on the group's website.

While some describe the FFRF as an "atheist group" the group describes itself on it's website as promoting "nontheism and defend the constitutional separation between religion and government."

Sheriff Rowles attended the event and kicked it off by leading a prayer with the several dozen people in attendance at the meeting in front of the courthouse.

Rowles told the Beaumont Enterprise earlier this week that he used the phrase "have a prayer meeting" as a figure of speech and said he didn't literally say a prayer with a woman who was suspected of dumping dogs.

A group of Newton County citizens organized the prayer gathering on social media in the sheriff's defense outside the county courthouse at noon Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

"Let's get behind our county and our sheriff and our rights as Christians," organizers wrote on the Facebook event. "As most of you know, the sheriff came under fire for using a motto that has been used for years among country-folk."

"He had a so-called prayer meeting with someone, which we all know what that means. But the atheist groups are taking it out of context and have attacked our sheriff for it. This is the reason for the prayer meeting," the organizers of the prayer wrote on the Facebook event.

The group said they would be praying on the courthouse steps.

"It's not going to be it [sic] a per say prayer meeting, but just a show of solidarity among the people in Newton," organizers said. "And to show that we will not stand for an outside group to tell us what we can and cannot do as far as religion goes."

The group called for all religions to support Christians in public places. They said they are considering meeting on a weekly basis.

Pastor Lionel Elder was scheduled to preside over this meeting.

