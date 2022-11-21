Residents from Beaumont's West End, North End neighborhoods discuss what they want to see improve

Many feel neighborhood meetings in the North End and West End are crucial to moving the city forward.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents from two sides of Beaumont came together Monday night to speak to city officials and police.

Many feel neighborhood meetings in the North End and West End are crucial to moving the city forward. Those living in the West End have been able to voice their concerns at monthly meetings.

North End residents have not held a meeting since 2019. They expressed the want for more lighting in their neighborhoods and for the city to pay attention to neglected properties.

“Especially around the park, they are very dark at night, whereas parks in other parts of the city are very well lit," Katherine Campbell, North End resident said.

Campbell has lived and worked in the North End of Beaumont for almost 40 years. She partnered with Beaumont City Councilman AJ Turner to call a meeting after learning her neighborhood association had not met in four years.

“The north end is the only faction of the city that doesn't have a functioning neighborhood association, so first and foremost, that’s my number one reason that I would like to see it reinstated,” Campbell said. “So, I would like to help people address their problems."

Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz held a meeting for residents in the West End. Those living in the area said they want to see a dog park and more recreational spaces in Beaumont.

“We want to see parks and Beaumont city manager was just talking about a big push that he's having to improve customer service in all areas of the city,” Getz said.

Beaumont Police Officers attended both meetings, They shared monthly reports on burglaries with the 14 neighborhood associations they serve.

“We all want to live and work in a safe community, and we believe that happens with partnerships throughout our community," Officer Haley Morrow said.

Councilman Turner believes neighborhood meetings are crucial to the city's growth.

“The only way to get better as a community is if we sit at the table and have this conversation and nothing but great things can come out of conversations," Councilman Turner said.

There were at least 30 residents at the North End's neighborhood association meetings, and Campbell says she hopes to continue having those meetings once a month.

Also on 12NewsNow.com ...