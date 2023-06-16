City of Beaumont, nonprofits offering ways for residents to cool down during excessive heat warning

Mayor Roy West also encourages residents to check in on their elderly, most vulnerable neighbors throughout this blistering heat.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Everyone in Southeast Texas needs to be aware of the heat as temperatures continue to climb over the next couple days.

Most of Southeast Texas as well as Southwest Louisiana is under an excessive heat warning.

The Salvation Army in Beaumont, at 2350 Interstate 10, has opened a cooling station on the following days...

Friday, June 16, 2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 17, 2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Beaumont city leaders are urging residents to check in on their most vulnerable neighbors.

"The Salvation Army is certainly reaching out to our entire community, but it certainly has a focus on the homeless community as well," said Beaumont Mayor Roy West.

A man experiencing homelessness tells 12News he's been taking advantage of The Salvation Army's cooling station every other day.

"Not so much work during the day time, and I take advantage of coming here to you know cool down, and drink water," he said.

Mayor West also wants residents to check on their elderly neighbors.

"Get back to making sure we check on our neighbors, and make sure even if you know they have air conditioning make sure they're using it," he said.

CEO of Nutrition & Services for Seniors Janci Kimball says her nonprofit has fans available for seniors and they do a fan drive every summer.

"We feed about 1,700 people a day and these are the clients that'll be in need of the fans," Kimball said.

Drivers of their Meals on Wheels program are trained to identify which seniors need fans.

"Our drivers notice that our seniors don't have any air conditioning and so they just sit their in the sweltering heat and any movement of any air helps and so we do a fan drive and we asked the public to just donate fans," Kimball said.

Beaumont city leaders want to remind the community that the city has 10 free splash pads, plus the Alice Keith Pool to cool off at this summer.

All except Magnolia Pool are open.

