Southeast Texas leaders encourage residents to apply for STEAR program for help during hurricane season

The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry program helps emergency officials in your county determine where you are and what you need during natural disasters.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Southeast Texas leaders are encouraging residents to apply for a program designed to help out individuals in need during natural disasters.

The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) is a free registry that provides local emergency planners and emergency responders with additional information on the needs in their community, according to their website.

“Evacuation, let’s say for a Hurricane. So, you would sign up for that, and if you have some needs to be evacuated. We would look at that based on your disability or if you are homeward bound," said Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Robert Grimm.

To help identify where you are in the map, officials use to divide whose management you fall under.

There are 243 total jurisdictions state-wide that participate in the program.

Individuals who have disabilities, or limited mobility, or are considered medically fragile qualify for this free program.

Those who are registered will help leaders like Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bill Bartie know what resources to send to his community.

"With the STEAR request, there would be a certain number of ambulances that would come to our area. At a specific time, in probably fair and decent weather to move these individuals to receiving places such as San Antonio," Bartie said.

Leaders say it’s important to remember to sign up every year.

You can register here or by calling 2-1-1 or use your video telephone relay option of choice to contact 211 at 877-541-7905 (Texas Information Referral Network).

Grimm says those who qualify should not wait until the last minute to sign up.



"Because come August or come September in the storm season increases when a hurricane is out there and it's something we don't want it last minute and we want it now and we call to verify information with each of the citizens," he said.

Officials emphasize that just because you register, does not 100% guarantee you will receive specific services during emergencies.