Resident uninjured as fire destroys West Orange trailer Thursday morning

Heavy flames and smoke were coming out of the mobile home as firefighters started to battle the blaze.
Credit: 12News

BEAUMONT, Texas — A West Orange resident was not injured Thursday morning when he was able to escape a blazing mobile home fire.

Firefighters were sent to the fire at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Albany St in West Orange and when they got there the mobile home was "fully involved" according to West Orange Fire Department Chief David Roberts.

Heavy flames and smoke were coming out of the mobile home as they started to battle the blaze he told 12News.

The resident told 12News that the fire started in his bedroom and that the trailer was a total loss.

Firefighters from the City of Orange Fire Department and the Bridge City Fire Department assisted West Orange firefighters in fighting the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the resident who was displaced by the fire. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

