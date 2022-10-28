Resident climbs out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont

The fire broke out at a home in the 3400 block of Kenneth Ave at about 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning.

The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.

This fire was about three blocks west of Highland Ave at the intersection of Kenneth and Elgie St. which is not far from the Lamar university campus.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.