Kitten rescued just before storm is now up for adoption in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — A kitten recently rescued from a storm drain is now in need of a forever home.

Beaumont Police officers found "Cricket" on July 1 after hearing the cries of a kitten just before a thunderstorm rolled into town.

Beaumont Animal Care workers said Cricket felt better after he was rescued, dried off and fed. Now, the animal shelter is looking to match him with a loving home.

The cost of adoption is usually $70, but the Beaumont animal shelter received a special donation so the adoption is free.

The 12-week-old kitten is described as being curious, playful, and entertaining.

Anyone interested in adopting Cricket is encouraged to visit Beaumont Animal Care at 1884 Pine Street.

