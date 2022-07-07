x
Kitten rescued just before storm is now up for adoption in Beaumont

Beaumont Police found him on July 1 after hearing the cries of a kitten just before a thunderstorm rolled into town.
Credit: Beaumont Animal Care

BEAUMONT, Texas — A kitten recently rescued from a storm drain is now in need of a forever home.

Beaumont Police officers found "Cricket" on July 1 after hearing the cries of a kitten just before a thunderstorm rolled into town.

Beaumont Animal Care workers said Cricket felt better after he was rescued, dried off and fed. Now, the animal shelter is looking to match him with a loving home. 

The cost of adoption is usually $70, but the Beaumont animal shelter received a special donation so the adoption is free.

The 12-week-old kitten is described as being curious, playful, and entertaining.

Anyone interested in adopting Cricket is encouraged to visit Beaumont Animal Care at 1884 Pine Street.

