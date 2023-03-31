Firefighters rescue student stuck in storm drain at Arlington elementary school, officials say

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Swift Elementary School at 1101 S. Fielder Road.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A student was rescued after getting stuck inside a storm drain at an elementary school Friday afternoon, according to Arlington Independent School District officials.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Swift Elementary School at 1101 S. Fielder Road in Arlington, officials said.

Fire officials told WFAA reporter Adriana De Alba that the 11-year-old girl was wearing her grandmother's apron for career day, when it fell down the storm drain after school. As she went down to retrieve it, her body got stuck, officials said.

Arlington firefighters worked for over an hour to free the student -- and retrieve the apron.