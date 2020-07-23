Reports of child abuse may rise once school starts, experts, child advocates say

With the school year right around the corner, an advocate for children with the Garth House says child abuse cases may be back on the rise.



"Sometimes they the children are told if they tell, they will be taken away," said Marion Tanner with the Garth House.



Those who may have suffered in silence since school closed may soon have an outlet to speak up. "I think we'll see a sharp increase in the numbers as schools returns," said Tanner.



In June of 2019, Texas received almost 27,000 calls regarding child of abuse. The number fell to 23,000 in June 2020. Jefferson County has seen a 15 percent decline in numbers as well, according to Tanner.



The pandemic is a factor as school is usually where child abuse is recognized.



"School is one of the primary areas where kids who are being abused or neglected are recognized and reported," according to Sally Broussard at Baptist Behavioral Health Center.



Marion says parents are experiencing added pressure along with financial strain, and unfortunately, some are taking out their frustrations on their children.



"I will tell you this: the cases we are seeing, and we've been open this entire pandemic, we've done over 200 forensic interviews, and it's all horrific."



There are signs you can look for if you suspect a child is being abused aside from their physical appearance.



"A lot of times the children behavior or demeanor will change, and they will become more withdrawn," Broussard said.



Remember, these children are counting on us. "Everyone bears some responsible of reporting if they feel like there is abuse or neglect. We should trust our gut," Broussard said.